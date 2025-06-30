Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage By: PANews 2025/06/30 10:14

HYPE $42.91 -0.51% JUNE $0.091 -0.10%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid again and established a HYPE long position with a 5x leverage. Previously, the whale had lost a total of $5.6 million.