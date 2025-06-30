Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Considering raising over $100 million to establish a "Fairshake PAC"-style organization focused on Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/06/30 09:45

PANews reported on June 30 that Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey tweeted that he was considering raising a PAC equivalent to Fairshake with a fund of more than $100 million, focusing on Bitcoin. David Bailey warned that anyone who voted against the Bitcoin tax amendment would face “retaliation” in the midterm elections.