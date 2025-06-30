Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Considering raising over $100 million to establish a "Fairshake PAC"-style organization focused on Bitcoin

By: PANews
2025/06/30 09:45
PANews reported on June 30 that Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey tweeted that he was considering raising a PAC equivalent to Fairshake with a fund of more than $100 million, focusing on Bitcoin. David Bailey warned that anyone who voted against the Bitcoin tax amendment would face “retaliation” in the midterm elections.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

