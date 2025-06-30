From rent checks to smart contracts: EstateX’s tokenized twist on real estate investing

As real estate investing moves onto the blockchain, Bart de Bruijn is making sure everyday investors don’t get left behind.

De Bruijn is the co-founder and main director of EstateX, a rapidly growing platform that utilizes tokenization and smart contracts to unlock real estate ownership for retail investors.

Backed by a fast-growing community of over 26,000 users and nearly $3 million in presale funding, EstateX has garnered attention from Microsoft and advisory firm GDA Capital for its ambitious vision.

De Bruijn has steered the company through complex regulatory landscapes, landing key partnerships and a $175,000 Microsoft credit grant along the way. With products like EstateX Pay and a live secondary marketplace, the platform offers liquidity, transparency, and daily rental income—all via fractional ownership of real-world properties.

In this conversation, he explains why tokenized real estate may not just rival REITs—it might eventually replace them.

What makes tokenized real estate more compelling than traditional REITs? Is it about yield, control, liquidity, or transparency?

It’s a mix of all four, but if I had to sum it up, it’s about control and transparency. With tokenized real estate, investors know exactly what asset they’re buying into. You’re not investing in a vague pool; you’re buying a stake in a real property you can see and track, and that clarity is huge for a generation of investors who want more than just blind trust in a fund.

REITs are often seen as a set-it-and-forget-it option. How does EstateX redefine what ‘passive’ real estate investing looks like in 2025?

We’re keeping the “passive” part but giving it a 2025 upgrade. Our users can invest in real estate with just a few taps on their phone, earn daily rental income, and have the flexibility to trade or cash out when they choose. It’s hands-off, but with real-time access and options that REITs just don’t offer.

REITs trade on public markets and offer diversification. How does EstateX plan to compete on both liquidity and portfolio exposure?

Diversification is built into our model; you can own pieces of real estate across countries, asset types, and even income strategies. Liquidity is managed through PropXChange, our secondary marketplace, where users can buy and sell their tokens at any time. So you get exposure and flexibility in one place, without waiting for quarterly windows or jumping through hoops.

For someone investing just $500, what kind of real yield can they realistically expect on your platform—and how frequently?

A $500 investment can still generate daily returns from rental income, which we distribute through smart contracts. It depends on the specific property, but our first project offered up to 10–12% annually. There’s also long-term appreciation, but we ensure users see tangible income early, not just wait years for the upside.

What are the key risks new investors should understand when putting money into tokenized real estate versus a traditional REIT?

Like any investment, there’s market risk, if a property underperforms, that impacts returns. The other thing is tech adoption: while we’ve built a very user-friendly platform, some people are still getting comfortable with blockchain-based ownership. That’s why we invest so much in education and compliance, so the risk doesn’t come from confusion.

EstateX touts fractional ownership—how does ownership work for investors, and what rights or governance power, if any, do they hold?

When someone buys a token, they own a legal share of the asset, represented on-chain. We structure ownership through regulated legal wrappers, so these aren’t just “digital receipts”, they hold weight. Investors also get access to transparent performance data and, in some cases, voting rights on key decisions depending on the asset.

How does EstateX ensure liquidity for investors wanting to exit their token position early? Is there a functioning secondary market?

Yes, PropXChange is live and operational. It’s our secondary marketplace where users can list and trade their tokens with other investors 24/7. Because everything runs on our ESX Blockchain, transactions are fast, transparent, and automated. That’s a big part of what makes us different from static models like REITs.

With increasing regulatory scrutiny of tokenized assets, how is EstateX navigating compliance?

We’ve built the entire platform around compliance. EstateX operates under EU and U.S. frameworks, and we’ve spent a lot of time and money building legal infrastructure that makes cross-border investment secure and legal. It’s not an afterthought for us, it’s the foundation.

Where is investor demand growing fastest—in residential, commercial, or niche property types?

Short-term rentals and resort-style properties have been the biggest hit so far. People love tangible, high-yield opportunities they can understand, and properties with hospitality components tend to offer just that. That said, we’re seeing growing interest in commercial and co-living assets too, especially from investors looking for more consistent long-term income.

Can tokenized property ownership eventually replace REITs, or do you see them coexisting?

I think they’ll coexist, for now but tokenization is evolving fast, and as more people get used to this level of transparency, liquidity, and control, I wouldn’t be surprised if tokenized property becomes the preferred route. It’s more efficient, more inclusive, and frankly, more aligned with how people want to invest today.