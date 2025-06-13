Final Senate Vote On GENIUS Act Looms As SEC Scraps Biden-Era Crypto Rules

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/13 18:01
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,0417+7,91%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0,00678+12,62%

The US Senate has scheduled its final vote for the GENIUS Act for June 17 as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scraps a series of crypto rules that were proposed under the Biden administration.

The official website for Senate Democrats revealed the scheduled date in a notice yesterday. The exact time for the vote will be decided later by the Majority Leader in consultation with the Democratic Leader, the notice added. 

stablecoins

GENIUS Act Could Give Much-Needed Stablecoin Clarity In The US

The GENIUS bill aims to establish a legal and regulatory framework for stablecoins. 

That framework includes requiring stablecoin issuers to fully back their tokens with US dollars or similarly liquid assets, mandating annual audits for issuers with more than $50 billion in market cap, and adding compliance guidelines for issuers outside of the US.

The scheduled final vote comes after the Senate voted in favor of the bill on June 11, setting it up for a final vote. Should the bill pass it will head to the House of Representatives. 

Both the Senate and House, which has proposed its own stablecoin legislation, will need to reach consensus on their respective bills. Currently, the proposed bills differ on issues such as state and federal regulation of stablecoin issuers, as well as the oversight of foreign issuers such as Tether. 

SEC Scraps Biden-Era Crypto Rules

As the GENIUS Act progresses, the SEC has also announced that it will rescind rules proposed by former anti-crypto Chair Gary Gensler. 

Yesterday, the agency said it was “withdrawing certain notices of proposed rulemaking” that were issued under Gensler between March 2022 and November 2023.

Among the 14 rules that were withdrawn by the SEC was Rule 3b-16. It would have expanded the definition of “exchange” to include DeFi protocols and tighten crypto custody standards for investment advisers. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Is the U.S. quietly heading toward a soft default, not through missed payments, but via inflation and currency erosion, just as Srinivasan warns? The $175 trillion problem no one wants to touch On the surface, America’s official debt stands at…
Notcoin
NOT$0,00193+12,99%
U Coin
U$0,01261+2,27%
Octavia
VIA$0,021-0,47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 00:57
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0,02364+2,07%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00641-0,15%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

Venture capital studio Thesis has acquired Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli