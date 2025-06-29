Trader Eugene: I have already bought some altcoins and expect them to rise soon By: PANews 2025/06/29 20:58

PANews reported on June 29 that trader Eugene posted on his personal channel, "I'm long on some altcoins - I have a hunch that there will be a big rise soon. Trading volume and market sentiment are basically non-existent, and almost everyone I know is staying away from the market. My investment portfolio includes both consensus and contrarian investments, including: HYPE, VIRTUAL, AAVE, FARTCOIN, SPX, SEI, TAO, let's wait and see."