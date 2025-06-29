AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/29 18:44

BTC $119,211.55 -1.65% WYNN $0.000305 +2.48% JUNE $0.091 -0.10%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin short position and opened a Bitcoin long position.