[LIVE] EthCC Opens in Cannes, Drawing a Global Ethereum Crowd

The Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) has landed in style — and this year, it’s trading the cobblestones of Paris for the sun-soaked glamour of Cannes.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the Palais des Festivals, EthCC [8] is bringing the brightest minds in crypto, DeFi, and decentralized tech to the French Riviera.

With the sea breeze in the air and palm trees lining the promenade, this edition merges Ethereum innovation with a touch of cinematic flair. Whether you’re a developer, builder, investor, or just crypto-curious, Cannes is about to become the Web3 hotspot of the summer.