BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence By: PANews 2025/06/29 17:06

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, the Bank for International Settlements said that Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions does not threaten its independence. The global economic and financial system has entered a new era of increased uncertainty. No "worrying" signs related to the decline in the US dollar exchange rate have been found. Rising protectionism and trade fragmentation are "particularly worrying."