Resupply: Hacker attack caused about $10 million in reUSD bad debt, and the stolen funds are still on the chain

PANews reported on June 28 that Resupply released a hacker attack analysis report, which pointed out that the attack on Resupply's crvUSD-wstUSR trading pair caused about 10 million US dollars in reUSD bad debts, but the vulnerability only existed in a specific token trading pair. Other token trading pairs were not affected, and the Resupply market operated as usual.

Currently, the debt limit of the affected token trading pairs has been set to 0 and insurance pool withdrawals have been suspended. A formal governance vote is required to lift the suspension. Resupply pointed out that the problematic code segment has undergone multiple security audits, and independent researchers have been hired to review the code base, but the problem has not been reported. At this stage, the stolen funds are still on the chain, and the relevant situation is being monitored and necessary measures will be taken.