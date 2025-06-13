A whale invested 4 million USDC in Hyperliquid and opened a multi-currency long position with leverage PANews 2025/06/13 19:08

USDC $0.9996 -0.02% LENS $0.003018 -2.39% MULTI $0.06441 -3.24%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale address injected another $4 million USDC into Hyperliquid, with a total position of $6 million. It also opened a 10x leveraged long position on POPCAT, PEPE, WIF, BONK and LDO, and used 5x and 3x leverage on ZK and PURR respectively. The address had previously lost $7.75 million.