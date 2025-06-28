Sonic teams up with Kaito to reward Yappers in S token airdrop

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 03:26
Sonic, the decentralized finance blockchain, has joined forces with Web3 platform Kaito in a move that will see users who drive the conversation around the Sonic token and ecosystem rewarded in the Sonic Season 2 airdrop.

Kaito’s ecosystem rewards its community for high-quality engagement around the Web3 platform on X. Yaps in the decentralized finance ecosystem, tracked by Kaito’s AI-powered dashboard, also form part of the activity that users earn from on the platform.

In an announcement, Sonic Labs said this effort by “Yappers” will also see its community earn points for engagement around the Sonic (S) token.

With the Sonic integration, users now have a chance to share quality content and insights on S and its DeFi landscape. This will allow them to earn points and get rewarded during Sonic’s Season 2 airdrop. Specifically, driving conversation around the S token on X and securing a spot on the Sonic Yapper Leaderboard is the path to eligibility.

Sonic explained in a blog post:

Pushing Sonic on social media

The dashboard will track engagement around tweets that specifically mention Sonic features such as fee monetization, apps, and DeFi. Notably, users who intentionally mislead or post malicious content could see their airdrop allocation reduced.

Sonic will open claims for its Season 1 airdrop “a few weeks after June 18,” with availability set to go live once the protocol completes a review to filter out bots and Sybils. The goal is to ensure only real users receive the rewards.

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
В 2021 году SOL превратил 1K $ в 100K $, теперь аналитики прогнозируют такую же траекторию для этого крипто-гема за 0.035 $

В 2021 году инвесторы, которые рано заметили Solana (SOL), наблюдали, как 1000 $ превратились в 100 000 $ за несколько месяцев. Этот момент изменил то, как люди смотрят на криптовалютные графики — не как на случайные спекуляции, а как на запись реальных инноваций. Теперь аналитики считают, что Mutuum Finance (MUTM) будет следовать аналогичной ценовой траектории, готовясь к полному запуску [...] Статья "2021 SOL превратил 1K $ в 100K $, теперь аналитики прогнозируют такую же траекторию для этой драгоценности за 0,035 $" впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

TLDR Трейдер Hyperliquid потерял 21 миллион долларов после кражи его приватного ключа. Украденные активы, включая 17,75 миллионов DAI, были немедленно переведены в блокчейн Ethereum. Кража приватных ключей продолжает оставаться основным риском безопасности в криптовалютах. Нарушение безопасности Hyperliquid усиливает опасения относительно децентрализованных платформ. Трейдер потерял примерно 21 миллион долларов на Hyperliquid, децентрализованной бирже, [...] Статья "Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион долларов после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа" впервые появилась на CoinCentral.
