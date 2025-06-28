Beijing's first AI map copyright infringement case verdict By: PANews 2025/06/28 00:01

AI $0.1197 +1.35% JUNE $0.091 -0.10%

PANews reported on June 28 that the Beijing Tongzhou Court recently heard and sentenced the first criminal case of copyright infringement using artificial intelligence to generate models. Luo and four others used AI tools to fine-tune other people's original paintings, mass-produced and sold puzzle products, and illegally earned more than 270,000 yuan. The court determined that their actions constituted copyright infringement and sentenced them to fixed-term imprisonment and fines, and confiscated the illegal gains in accordance with the law.