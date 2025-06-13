Meta invests $14.3 billion in Scale AI to strengthen its general artificial intelligence layout PANews 2025/06/13 18:22

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Decrypt, Meta announced that it would acquire a 49% stake in data labeling company Scale AI for $14.3 billion, with a valuation of $29 billion, making it the second largest investment in its history. Founder Alexandr Wang will join Meta to lead the establishment of a new "Super Intelligence Lab" to focus on the research and development of general artificial intelligence (AGI). This move highlights Meta's accelerated AI strategy to catch up with OpenAI and Google. The transaction structure retains Scale's independent operation to reduce regulatory pressure. According to reports this morning, Scale AI announced that it has received a new round of investment from Meta , with a valuation of over US$29 billion .