The Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024 and set a new record high again By: PANews 2025/06/27 21:34

PANews reported on June 27 that the Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024, setting a new historical high again, and is now at 20218 points.