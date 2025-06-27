US Treasury Secretary Benson: US stocks rebounded at fastest pace in history from 15% sell-off By: PANews 2025/06/27 22:21

PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant said that the U.S. stock market rebounded at the fastest speed in history from a 15% sell-off.