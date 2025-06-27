The annual rate of core PCE in May was 2.7%, higher than the expected 2.6%. By: PANews 2025/06/27 20:31

U $0.00114 -67.65% INDEX $0.998 -5.13% CORE $0.3586 -3.36% MAY $0.03653 -2.89% JUNE $0.091 -0.10%

PANews reported on June 27 that the U.S. core PCE price index recorded an annual rate of 2.7% in May, higher than the expected 2.6%, the highest since February 2025. The U.S. core PCE price index recorded a monthly rate of 0.2% in May, and the market expected it to remain unchanged at 0.1%.