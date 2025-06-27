Fed's Kashkari: Still expects two rate cuts in 2025, the first of which may come in September By: PANews 2025/06/27 20:07

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Jinshi, Kashkari of the Federal Reserve still expects two rate cuts in 2025, and the first rate cut may be made in September. If the Fed cuts interest rates in September and the impact of tariffs is subsequently apparent, it may suspend the rate cut measures. Official data show that the impact of tariffs on prices, economic activity and the labor market is only moderate.