Germany declares DeepSeek app illegal, Apple and Google asked to remove it By: PANews 2025/06/27 18:30

DEEPSEEK $0,00019 -%7,76 AI $0,1196 +%1,78 JUNE $0,091 -%0,10 APP $0,001755 -%5,94

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bloomberg, a senior German privacy regulator officially notified Apple and Google that the Chinese AI service DeepSeek violated German law and was illegal because it transferred user data to China. Previously, German regulators had asked DeepSeek to remove the service or take data protection measures in May, but the company did not respond.