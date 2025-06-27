Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 18:28
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000341-3.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01185-1.16%
Helium Network Token
HNT$2.523-4.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091-0.10%

HNT dropped over 5% as selling pressure spread across the Helium ecosystem following Coinbase’s delisting of the deprecated Helium Mobile token.

According to data from crypto.news, Helium Mobile (MOBILE) price dropped to an intraday low of $0.00026 on June 27 before recovering slightly to $0.00027 as of press time. It remains around 87% lower than its last December high of $0.0021.

The token’s price drop today came shortly after crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it had delisted Helium Mobile (MOBILE) alongside other tokens, including Render (RNDR), Ribbon Finance (RBN), and Synapse (SYN), on June 26. The reason cited was that new versions of these tokens have been released, with the older tokens no longer meeting listing standards of the exchange.

For the uninitiated, Helium Mobile’s old Solana-based MOBILE token was officially deprecated in January this year following the implementation of HIP 13, a proposal to simplify the Helium ecosystem by consolidating MOBILE and IOT tokens back into a unified HNT token.

While most major exchanges auto-converted MOBILE to HNT earlier this year, Coinbase had delayed the transition, leading to confusion among users after the recent delisting announcement.

Helium’s native token, HNT, and its subnetwork token, IOT, also fell in today’s downturn, each dropping over 5%.

HNT price analysis

While the confusion surrounding the Coinbase delisting will likely be cleared soon, a look at derivatives data still suggests demand for HNT was fading.

According to data from CoinGlass, open interest in Helium Mobile’s futures market has dipped by 16% over the past 24 hours, which could translate into some short-term volatility as the long-short ratio suggested traders were leaning bearish.

Investors also seem to be increasing their transfers of HNT tokens to centralized exchanges, a trend that typically signals growing sell-side pressure and a potential uptick in short-term liquidations.

On the 1-day/USDT chart, HNT has failed to hold its local support level at $2.308, slipping below this threshold, which shows a lack of price stability.

Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile? - 1

Price action has now entered a descending channel, a bearish continuation pattern that typically suggests sustained downward movement as long as the token remains confined within the trend.

The Supertrend line has flipped above the current price, signaling a shift to a sell trend. Further, the RSI reading at 42 also points to diminished buying interest and rising downside risk.

Given these signals, the HNT token is likely to extend its downward trajectory. A drop toward the next key support at $0.00020 appears probable, which would represent a drop of approximately 10% from the current price level at $2.18.

That said, Helium recently teased a potential partnership with Brazilian football legend Neymar. While details remain limited, such a collaboration could renew interest in the project and provide a counterweight to the current bearish momentum.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.7453-2.10%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02358+0.51%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16939-22.75%
Ondo
ONDO$0.8505-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010672-4.68%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

TLDR Трейдер Hyperliquid потерял 21 миллион долларов после кражи его приватного ключа. Украденные активы, включая 17,75 миллионов DAI, были немедленно переведены в блокчейн Ethereum. Кража приватных ключей продолжает оставаться основным риском безопасности в криптовалютах. Нарушение безопасности Hyperliquid усиливает опасения относительно децентрализованных платформ. Трейдер потерял примерно 21 миллион долларов на Hyperliquid, децентрализованной бирже, [...] Статья "Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион долларов после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа" впервые появилась на CoinCentral.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000843-4.74%
DAI
DAI$0.9991-0.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.11561-0.68%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/10 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Обвал Биткоина больше невозможен: Артур Хейс хоронит 4-летний цикл

Акции Ford Motor Company ($F): Перестановка в руководстве, поскольку Ford укрепляет глобальные операции и назначает нового президента в Европе