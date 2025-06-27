Another Trump-linked sell-off? Melania meme team dumps $35.7M in tokens

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:01
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.223-3.52%
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.1645-3.80%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002315-0.89%

Insider activity is picking up across Trump family-linked crypto projects, with wallets offloading tens of millions of dollars in tokens.

The team behind the Melania Trump-themed meme coin $MELANIA (MELANIA)has sold 82.18 million tokens over the past four months, according to Lookonchain data. Spread across 44 wallets, the sales accounted for roughly 8.22% of the total supply and were exchanged for 244,934 SOL (SOL), worth approximately $35.76 million at the time.

Most of the MELANIA sales were executed through liquidity manipulation, adding and removing liquidity from pools, a method often used to avoid slippage and reduce market impact by minimizing direct sell pressure.

In a separate recent move, the team behind the official Trump-themed memecoin, $TRUMP (TRUMP), withdrew $4.4 million in USDC and 347,438 $TRUMP (worth $3.12 million) from liquidity pools. The USDC was bridged to Ethereum, and the tokens were transferred to a new wallet. This kind of activity, pulling liquidity and moving tokens, is a common on-chain pattern seen before insider sales, suggesting that the team may be gearing up to dump.

While there’s no direct link between the wallet movements, the timing and tactics point to a broader pattern of coordinated sell-offs across Trump-themed crypto ventures.

Are the Trumps scaling back their crypto empire?

Earlier this week, a Forbes report revealed that the Trump family quietly reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) from 60% to 40%, executed through undisclosed transactions carried out over a two-week period.

The dump was carried out by DT Marks DEFI LLC, a holding company controlled by Donald Trump and his sons. This marked the third stake reduction in just six months, down from 75% in December to 60% in January, and now to 40%.

No official comments have been provided regarding the sales by the family, and the reasons for the coordinated sell-offs remain unclear. However, the pattern suggests a strategic effort to reduce exposure while maintaining enough public momentum around the projects.

At the same time, major holders of the official $TRUMP meme coin have also been trimming their positions. One whale recently dumped around 375,000 $TRUMP, worth approximately $4.9 million. 

The $TRUMP token is trading at $8.90 at press time, down roughly 30% over the past month. $MELANIA is down nearly 50% over the same period, now trading at $0.91.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.7453-2.10%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02358+0.51%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16939-22.75%
Ondo
ONDO$0.8505-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010672-4.68%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

TLDR Трейдер Hyperliquid потерял 21 миллион долларов после кражи его приватного ключа. Украденные активы, включая 17,75 миллионов DAI, были немедленно переведены в блокчейн Ethereum. Кража приватных ключей продолжает оставаться основным риском безопасности в криптовалютах. Нарушение безопасности Hyperliquid усиливает опасения относительно децентрализованных платформ. Трейдер потерял примерно 21 миллион долларов на Hyperliquid, децентрализованной бирже, [...] Статья "Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион долларов после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа" впервые появилась на CoinCentral.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000843-4.74%
DAI
DAI$0.9991-0.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.11561-0.68%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/10 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Обвал Биткоина больше невозможен: Артур Хейс хоронит 4-летний цикл

Акции Ford Motor Company ($F): Перестановка в руководстве, поскольку Ford укрепляет глобальные операции и назначает нового президента в Европе