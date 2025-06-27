Across Protocol token plunges amid allegations of $23M misappropriation by team

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:28
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01182-1,82%
Across Protocol
ACX$0,10832-3,49%

ACX, the native token of Across Protocol, has dropped sharply following serious allegations of insider self-dealing involving $23 million in decentralized autonomous organization funds.

The token is trading at $0.1342, down 10% in the past 24 hours and over 40% in the past month. It’s now 91% below its all-time high of $1.69 set in December 2024.

The allegations were made public on June 27 by Ogle, the pseudonymous founder of Layer 1 project Glue and advisor to World Liberty Financial. In a detailed post on X, Ogle accused the Across Protocol team, particularly project lead Kevin Chan and chief executive officer Hart Lambur, of orchestrating two secretive proposals that directly benefited their own company using undisclosed wallets.

These proposals, made to appear as having community support, transferred 150 million ACX tokens worth about $23 million at current prices to Risk Labs over two separate governance votes. The first vote in October 2023 granted 100 million ACX under the pretense of future development support, with claims that the tokens would not be sold for two years.

But soon after, Risk Labs allegedly began selling token option agreements to external investors  A second vote, for “retroactive funding” of 50 million ACX, passed primarily due to insider-controlled wallets. Without those votes, it would not have reached quorum.

The report argues that such actions run counter to DAO governance principles and create significant future sell pressure, especially harmful to ACX holders unaware of the conflicts of interest behind these decisions. Across Protocol has not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

Looking at the technical picture, the chart shows clear downward pressure. The token is currently hugging the lower Bollinger Band at $0.1308 and trading below its 20-day simple moving average of $0.1597. At 31.27, the relative streghth index, which is trending downwards, is close to oversold territory.

Across Protocol token plunges amid allegations of $23M misappropriation by team - 1

More declines may occur if the price breaks through the $0.13 support zone. Some investors may watching for a bounce move back toward the mid-Bollinger band despite the sell-off. However, in the short term, upward momentum might be limited due to deteriorating sentiment and eroded trust in the team.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2,7453-2,10%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003015-1,30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0,02358+0,51%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0,16939-22,75%
Ondo
ONDO$0,8505-3,04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010672-4,68%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

TLDR Трейдер Hyperliquid потерял 21 миллион долларов после кражи его приватного ключа. Украденные активы, включая 17,75 миллионов DAI, были немедленно переведены в блокчейн Ethereum. Кража приватных ключей продолжает оставаться основным риском безопасности в криптовалютах. Нарушение безопасности Hyperliquid усиливает опасения относительно децентрализованных платформ. Трейдер потерял примерно 21 миллион долларов на Hyperliquid, децентрализованной бирже, [...] Статья "Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион долларов после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа" впервые появилась на CoinCentral.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0,0000843-4,74%
DAI
DAI$0,9991-0,01%
Major
MAJOR$0,11561-0,68%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/10 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Обвал Биткоина больше невозможен: Артур Хейс хоронит 4-летний цикл

Акции Ford Motor Company ($F): Перестановка в руководстве, поскольку Ford укрепляет глобальные операции и назначает нового президента в Европе