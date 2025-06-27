Sol Strategies launches strategic ecological reserve, initially purchasing over 50,000 JTO tokens By: PANews 2025/06/27 13:39

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana’s financial company Sol Strategies announced the launch of the Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER), a plan to invest in and support Solana ecosystem projects, initially acquiring 52,181 JTO tokens.