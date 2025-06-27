AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 12:52
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.66-0.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1187+0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091-0.10%

Artificial intelligence agents are exploding across the Web3 ecosystem, but AI tokens are telling a different story.

According to a June 26 report by DappRadar, on-chain activity tied to AI agents has grown 86% since January, reaching 4.5 million daily unique active wallets in June. That gives the sector a 19% share of total Web3 activity, up from just 9% at the start of the year and nearly equal to gaming’s 20% dominance.

“AI agents are clearly emerging as a new interface layer for Web3,” the report noted, pointing to a shift in user behavior. From decentralized finance trading copilots to gaming companions and social media agents, users are increasingly relying on AI to automate interactions on-chain.

Despite this rapid adoption, market sentiment around AI tokens has cooled significantly. The total market capitalization of AI tokens has decreased by 64% from its peak in early June, from $16.6 billion to $5.9 billion Although the daily trading volume of $1.4 billion is still high, the decline highlights the volatility that still defines much of the space.

There is a sizable amount of capital backing this trend despite the decline in market capitalizations. With $1.39 billion raised so far this year, AI agent projects have already surpassed 2024’s full-year total by 9.4%. Platforms like Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) have led the charge, with over 17,000 agents launched since November 2024, an average of 85 per day.

On the infrastructure side, Matchain dominates all networks, with almost 1.9 million daily users, followed by opBNB and Nebula. The top three regions using AI dapps are Europe, Asia, and North America, suggesting a broad, global demand.

But not everything that glitters is gold. While AI tokens claim utility such as user activity automation or powering staking mechanics, others are little more than hype-fueled memecoins riding the narrative. DappRadar issued a warning about the industry’s low “signal-to-noise” ratio, where speculative tokens frequently surpass real technological advancements.

The Web3 AI industry is at a turning point as usage metrics increase while token prices decrease. AI agents may become the distinguishing user layer of the next stage of cryptocurrency if actual utility catches up with the hype. Otherwise, at least for the time being, the hype might surpass sustainability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.7453-2.10%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02358+0.51%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16939-22.75%
Ondo
ONDO$0.8505-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010672-4.68%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

TLDR Трейдер Hyperliquid потерял 21 миллион долларов после кражи его приватного ключа. Украденные активы, включая 17,75 миллионов DAI, были немедленно переведены в блокчейн Ethereum. Кража приватных ключей продолжает оставаться основным риском безопасности в криптовалютах. Нарушение безопасности Hyperliquid усиливает опасения относительно децентрализованных платформ. Трейдер потерял примерно 21 миллион долларов на Hyperliquid, децентрализованной бирже, [...] Статья "Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион долларов после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа" впервые появилась на CoinCentral.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000843-4.74%
DAI
DAI$0.9991-0.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.11561-0.68%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/10 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Обвал Биткоина больше невозможен: Артур Хейс хоронит 4-летний цикл

Акции Ford Motor Company ($F): Перестановка в руководстве, поскольку Ford укрепляет глобальные операции и назначает нового президента в Европе