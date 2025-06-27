Ethereum ecosystem has generated $7.3 billion in fees in the past year By: PANews 2025/06/27 10:33

TOKEN $0.01184 -1.66% JUNE $0.091 -0.10%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, according to data from Token Terminal, the Ethereum ecosystem generated US$7.3 billion in fees in the past year.