Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee: Crypto Market Structure Bill will be completed by September 30 By: PANews 2025/06/27 07:18

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Tim Scott, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, told Bo Hines, White House cryptocurrency adviser, that the crypto market structure bill will be completed by September 30. This timetable is later than President Trump's goal of completing it before the August congressional recess, but earlier than Senator Cynthia Lummis's previous prediction of completing it by the end of the year. Scott said at a press conference that "completing market structure legislation by the end of September is a realistic expectation," and Lummis supported this.