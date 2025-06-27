SOL Strategies launches reserve for Solana tokens, with initial 52,181 JTO

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 04:16
Secretum
SER$0.0002033+0.04%
JITO
JTO$1.496-3.23%
Солана
SOL$211.44-3.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01188-1.24%

SOL Strategies, a publicly traded Solana infrastructure company, has announced the launch of a new ecosystem reserve strategy, with Jito as the first token.

Canada-based SOL Strategies said in an announcement on June 26 that its Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER) is intended to support top blockchain projects within the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. As a start, the company has acquired 52,181 Jito (JTO) tokens for the reserve.

JTO, the native and governance token of the Jito network, is one such project, the company noted.

Currently, Jito tops the Solana ecosystem as the leading maximal extractable value (MEV) infrastructure and liquid staking provider. According to DeFiLlama, Jito’s total value locked is at $2.6 billion, with its MEV-optimized infrastructure and decentralized finance integrations key to the Solana ecosystem.

More than just token accumulation

SOL Strategies, formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, rebranded amid a shift in focus to SOL in September 2024. In addition to its latest acquisition, the company was the first-ever Jito validator on the Solana mainnet in October 2022.

The investment and partnership with Jito aligns with its vision for Solana, said Leah Wald, chief executive officer of SOL Strategies.

According to Wald, the move to establish the SER is not merely to accumulate cryptocurrency tokens, but to strategically back projects the company sees as significant contributors to the growth and performance of the Solana network and ecosystem.

SOL Strategies will use a portion of its validator revenue to fund the SER, allowing the company to support leading ecosystem infrastructure projects while maintaining its core SOL treasury. Future plans include support for other projects across the Solana network.

Earlier this month, the company released its second quarter 2025 financial results as well as its May corporate update. The report showed validator revenue increased 151% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2025, while it held 420,706.82 SOL as of June 2, 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.7369-2.46%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.0234-0.34%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004293-0.55%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.1694-22.54%
Ondo
ONDO$0.8455-3.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010677-4.65%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Обвал Биткоина больше невозможен: Артур Хейс хоронит 4-летний цикл

Противостояние в Сенате США по регулированию DeFi: Битва за будущее финансов