World Liberty Financial lands $100m from Aqua 1 for RWA expansion

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 23:57
World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform with ties to Donald Trump’s financial vision, has secured a $100 million vote of confidence from Aqua 1. The UAE fund’s investment underscores the growing institutional appetite for governance rights in blockchain-based finance.

According to a June 26 announcement, UAE-registered Web3-native fund Aqua 1 acquired $100 million worth of governance tokens from World Liberty Financial, the Trump-linked decentralized finance platform known for its focus on real-world asset tokenization and dollar-backed stablecoin issuance.

The sizable acquisition positions Aqua 1 to directly influence WLFI’s on-chain governance, just as the protocol scales global infrastructure for its USD1 stablecoin and prepares a cross-border asset marketplace. Both parties framed the deal as a long-term alignment aimed at integrating tokenized RWAs into mainstream institutional flows.

Inside Aqua 1’s realignment with WLFI

Aqua 1’s $100 million WLFI token purchase is a strategic move to shape the future of institutional DeFi. By acquiring governance rights, the UAE-based fund gains direct influence over WLFI’s roadmap, particularly its USD1 stablecoin expansion and RWA tokenization initiatives.

The partnership aims to accelerate WLFI’s institutional adoption, leveraging Aqua 1’s compliance expertise to navigate regulatory hurdles in emerging markets. A key priority will be integrating USD1 into commercial payment systems, supporting WLFI’s bid for stablecoin dominance as global regulators increase scrutiny of dollar-pegged alternatives.

Beyond governance, the deal enables cross-border synergies. Aqua 1 will assist WLFI’s expansion into South America, Europe, and Asia, while WLFI will support the launch of Aqua Fund, a UAE-domiciled investment vehicle focused on blockchain infrastructure and AI-powered Web3 projects.

The fund’s planned listing on an ADGM-regulated secondary market could provide a liquidity framework for other tokenized investment vehicles.

The collaboration also includes the joint development of BlockRock, an institutional RWA platform targeting high-value traditional assets. If successful, it could position WLFI as a leader in the $16 trillion RWA market—competing with legacy players like BlackRock’s BUIDL and Franklin Templeton’s OnChain funds.

Aqua 1’s investment marks a pivotal shift in crypto’s evolution. Governance tokens, once the domain of retail participants, are now instruments for institutional players steering DeFi toward TradFi compatibility. WLFI’s Trump-era branding adds a political layer, but the core story is the fusion of Middle Eastern capital, U.S.-centric stablecoin infrastructure, and global RWA ambitions.

