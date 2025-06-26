Spark: SNAPS airdrop is now live, 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants By: PANews 2025/06/26 23:08

SPK $0.04788 +2.61% JUNE $0.091 -0.10% SPARK $0.004377 -24.58% NOW $0.0047 +11.63%

PANews reported on June 26 that Spark announced that the SNAPS airdrop is now live, and about 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants in the Spark SNAPS event. Users can check their qualifications and claim their rewards through the designated link.