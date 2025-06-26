LGHL Completes First Purchase of HYPE Tokens for $2 Million By: PANews 2025/06/26 22:21

HYPE $42.65 -1.06% JUNE $0.091 -0.10%

PANews reported on June 26 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL ) announced that it has completed its first strategic purchase of Hyperliquid ( HYPE ) tokens for $ 2 million, at an average price of approximately $ 37.30 per token. The acquisition is the first token purchase under the company's $ 600 million convertible bond financing . LGHL plans to continue to purchase tokens such as HYPE , Solana ( SOL ) and Sui ( SUI ) in the future to further expand its next-generation Layer-1 asset reserves.