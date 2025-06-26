US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward

By: PANews
2025/06/26 21:03
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Eleanor Terrett, citing court documents, Analisa Torres, a judge at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, ruled to dismiss the "indicative ruling" motion jointly filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. The SEC previously requested the court to permanently prohibit Ripple from violating securities laws and impose heavy fines, but the court did not accept it and ordered the termination of the motion, and the case trial will continue.

