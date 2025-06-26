Israel estimates that the losses from this round of conflict with Iran could be as high as $3 billion or more By: PANews 2025/06/26 19:28

PANews reported on June 26 that Israel estimated that the damage caused by the 12-day war with Iran reached 10 billion shekels (about 3 billion US dollars), including the funds needed to repair the attacked buildings and pay compensation to local businesses. Calculations released by the Israeli Ministry of Finance and tax authorities this week showed that Iran broke through Israel's air defense system in nearly two weeks of rocket attacks. The amount does not include the cost of Israel replacing weapons and defense systems in this operation. After the assessment is completed, the total amount is likely to rise sharply. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the total losses could be as high as 12 billion US dollars. The Bank of Israel expects economic growth to be 3.5% this year, but this figure may be affected by the recent war.