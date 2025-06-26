Galaxy Completes First External Fund Raising $175 Million By: PANews 2025/06/26 17:35

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Fortune, crypto giant Galaxy announced the completion of its first venture capital fund raising, with a total of $175 million, exceeding the original $150 million target. This fund is the first time Galaxy has introduced external capital, focusing on investments in areas where traditional finance and blockchain meet, such as stablecoins and decentralized finance. Galaxy has deployed about $50 million in projects such as Monad and Ethena.