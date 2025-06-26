Moscow Exchange to launch crypto funds and structured bonds to follow up Bitcoin futures launch

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:43
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,095+4,28%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cryptonews, Vladimir Krekoten, managing director of the Moscow Exchange, revealed that following the launch of Bitcoin futures on June 4, the exchange will soon launch futures contracts based on the Bitcoin index and is preparing crypto index funds and structured bonds. Krekoten said that market enthusiasm has prompted the exchange to accelerate the launch of more crypto derivatives, and is currently discussing with asset management companies to launch crypto index mutual funds and structured bonds, which will be implemented after approval by regulatory authorities. The exchange has also developed a new Bitcoin index as the underlying asset of derivatives, and the relevant calculations have been launched since June 10.

Data shows that the platform's first Bitcoin futures (linked to BlackRock's IBIT ETF and settled in ruble cash) had a cumulative trading volume of 7 billion rubles (about 89.45 million US dollars) in three weeks after its launch, attracting more than 10,000 qualified investors to participate.

