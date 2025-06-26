Lumia and Avail Collaborate on Cross-Chain Solutions Focused on Tokenized Assets

By: PANews
2025/06/26 08:41
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CryptoSlate, Lumia, a blockchain platform focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), is strategically integrating with Avail Stack to launch a new cross-chain model. This cooperation focuses on optimizing the creation, verification and transfer process of tokenized assets on different blockchain networks. Lumia will access Avail's modular infrastructure designed to solve the problem of blockchain fragmentation, and use its core tools such as scalable data availability, secure asset messaging and cross-chain communication protocols to achieve seamless cross-chain flow of tokenized assets while ensuring security and data integrity. In addition, the key part of this upgrade, the Avail Nexus messaging layer, can ensure the secure transfer of assets and data verification without relying on centralized systems.

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
