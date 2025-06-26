The number of weekly active users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000, setting a new record

By: PANews
2025/06/26 07:58
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0182-14.51%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the number of active independent users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000 per week, a record high. Among them, USDT and USDC dominated, with circulation on Ethereum reaching 73 billion and 41 billion US dollars respectively, accounting for 85% of the total 134 billion US dollar stablecoin market on the entire network.

Market analysis points out that the use of stablecoins has shifted from speculative demand to practical application drive. As traditional financial institutions accelerate their layout, stablecoins are becoming the core infrastructure of digital business. The current competitive landscape presents two major characteristics: while the leading stablecoins maintain their advantages, new projects still have the opportunity to compete for a market space of about US$20 billion. Industry observers predict that in the future, issuers will compete for users by reducing fees and providing profit opportunities. This competitive situation will promote product innovation and reduce end-user costs. This trend also reflects that the digital dollar and encrypted financial services are accelerating in popularity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7183-2.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11207-0.32%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000000000026-81.81%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04261-8.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004282-1.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Morgan Stanley с активами 8T долларов открывает доступ к Биткоину для всех состоятельных клиентов