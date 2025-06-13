Australia bans financial adviser for 10 years for $9.6M crypto scam PANews 2025/06/13 10:33

ASIC alleges Glenda Maree Rogan told clients they were investing in a high-yield fixed-interest account but sent their funds to a crypto exchange listed as a scam.