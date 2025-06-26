Zama Completes $57 Million Series B Financing with a $1 Billion Valuation, Led by Pantera Capital and Others

By: PANews
2025/06/26 07:09
B
B$0.21172-16.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01815-14.86%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, Zama, a confidential blockchain protocol focused on privacy, announced the completion of a $57 million Series B financing round, with a valuation of over $1 billion, led by Pantera Capital and Blockchange. The protocol will launch a testnet on July 1.

Zama provides developers with a cross-chain privacy solution through fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) technology, supporting the deployment of "confidential smart contracts" on existing blockchains. The protocol currently supports 20 transactions per second, and plans to increase it to more than 10,000 transactions per second on a single chain through dedicated hardware accelerators. The project also uses multi-party computing (MPC) and zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology, initially compatible with the Ethereum virtual machine, and will be expanded to the Solana ecosystem in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7183-2.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11207-0.32%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000000000026-81.81%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04261-8.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004282-1.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Morgan Stanley с активами 8T долларов открывает доступ к Биткоину для всех состоятельных клиентов