XRP, Solana, Cardano Could Join Nasdaq’s Crypto Index

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/09 16:37
Солана
SOL$154.06+4.97%
Рипл
XRP$2.254+3.67%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00228226+7.01%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.173+8.81%

Nasdaq has filed a proposed rule change with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its benchmark Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) to include Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Stellar Lumens (XLM).

The June 2 Form 8-K filing with the SEC, if approved, will see the altcoins tracked in the NCI alongside crypto market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as other altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC) and Uniswap (UNI).

Nasdaq

Proposed Rule Change Could Address Existing Tracking Issue

If the rule change is approved, it will also address a current tracking issue between the NCI and the Hasdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ). 

The latter is designed to track the NCI, but instead tracks the US-compliant Nasdaq Crypto US Settlement Price Index (NCIUS) that only includes Bitcoin and Ethereum due to regulatory constraints. This creates a mismatch in performance between the NCI and NCIQ.

If the proposal gets the greenlight, it will eliminate the tracking issue and performance mismatch by allowing the NCIQ to track the full NCI, essentially making the NCI a more diverse ETF that tracks 9 coins instead of just BTC and ETH.

A final determination regarding the rule change is expected from the SEC by Nov. 2, 2025 following a period for public comments and regulatory review. 

Prices Barely React To The News

The news had little effect on the XRP price, which edged up a fraction of a percentage in the last 24 hours to trade at $2.22 as of 2:34 a.m. EST, according to CoinMarketCap. 

Similarly, SOL managed a slight gain in the past 24 hours, while XLM and ADA both recorded minor decreases in their respective prices during the same period.

 Related Articles:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Is the U.S. quietly heading toward a soft default, not through missed payments, but via inflation and currency erosion, just as Srinivasan warns? The $175 trillion problem no one wants to touch On the surface, America’s official debt stands at…
Notcoin
NOT$0.001915+12.44%
U Coin
U$0.01259+2.69%
Octavia
VIA$0.021-0.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 00:57
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02371+2.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641--%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

Venture capital studio Thesis has acquired Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli