Anthony Pompliano to lead listed company ProCapBTC to raise $750 million to buy Bitcoin

2025/06/13 10:21
PANews reported on June 13 that according to the Financial Times, Anthony Pompliano, a well-known US crypto KOL, plans to serve as CEO of the listed company ProCapBTC. The company is negotiating a merger with the SPAC platform Columbus Circle Capital 1, and plans to raise $750 million to purchase Bitcoin. Of this, $500 million will be raised through equity financing and $250 million through convertible bonds. Columbus Circle Capital 1 is supported by Cohen & Company investment bank and just completed a $250 million IPO at the end of May.

According to people familiar with the matter, the deal could be announced as early as next week, but the specific terms are still under negotiation. ProCapBTC will adopt a Bitcoin allocation strategy similar to MicroStrategy. Pompliano just completed $220 million in financing for another SPAC platform he operated independently last month.

