Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework By: PANews 2025/06/25 23:31

MAY $0.03618 -3.39% JUNE $0.095 +4.28% TRADE $0.09371 -2.77% FUTURE $0.11215 -0.24%

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that significant progress has been made towards a stablecoin framework. He also said that future trade agreements may allow the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates.