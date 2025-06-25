Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities By: PANews 2025/06/25 23:23

U $0.001154 -64.53% DEBT $0.000333 -15.48% JUNE $0.095 +4.28% NOT $0.001482 -3.38%

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to perform our duties.