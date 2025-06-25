Ethena reaches USDe redemption agreement with German regulators, officially withdrawing from EU market

By: PANews
2025/06/25 21:47
Ethena USDe
USDE$1+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethena Labs has reached an agreement with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to initiate a 42-day redemption process for USDe stablecoin holders. BaFin stated that USDe holders must declare redemption to Ethena GmbH before August 6, and after the deadline, the relevant claims will be handled by its offshore affiliate Ethena (BVI) Ltd. The agreement marks the official end of the four-month regulatory dispute between the two parties. Ethena GmbH will be officially liquidated in Germany, the European Union and the European Economic Area. It is not yet known whether it will return to the EU market in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7186-2.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11222-0.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000000000029-79.57%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04246-8.90%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004281-1.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Bitcoin Hyper, PepeNode, BlockDAG, Pepeto, какой крипто-пресейл выиграет в 2025 году до выхода на листинг