Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops By: PANews 2025/06/25 17:17

H $0,06672 -%4,72 JUNE $0,095 +%4,28 OPEN $0,0000000112 +%0,08 NOW $0,00542 +%28,74

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to the designated page to claim airdrops.