Genesis accuses parent company DCG executives of ignoring risk warnings and mismanaging finances as Genesis was heading for collapse

By: PANews
2025/06/25 16:35
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, according to a newly unsealed lawsuit, the bankrupt crypto lending company Genesis accused executives of its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) of ignoring risk warnings and suspected financial mismanagement when Genesis was heading for collapse.

Documents show that DCG Chief Financial Officer Michael Kraines warned in an internal memo that the collapse of Genesis could have a serious impact on DCG and its shareholders, and conducted a "deduction" of legal defense. However, DCG was accused of not taking timely action and even ignoring the warnings of third-party risk consultants.

In addition, Genesis' loan size surged from US$4 billion to US$12 billion, but financial controls were pointed out by auditors as having major deficiencies as early as 2020. Although a "contagion risk committee" was established to mitigate risks, the first meeting was delayed for nine months.

The lawsuit also revealed a "culture of obedience" within Genesis, where employees were required to prioritize DCG interests and were even required to spread a unified message after the collapse of Three Arrows Capital (3AC). The document also mentioned two controversial transactions, including a promissory note in June 2022 and a "circular transaction" in September, which were accused of trying to cover up the fact of insolvency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7186-2.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11222-0.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000000000029-79.57%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04246-8.90%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004281-1.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Bitcoin Hyper, PepeNode, BlockDAG, Pepeto, какой крипто-пресейл выиграет в 2025 году до выхода на листинг