QCP Asia Analysis: Coinbase's stock price soared, and favorable regulations drove institutional entry

By: PANews
2025/06/25 17:43
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%

PANews June 25 news, according to QCP Asia analysis, although Israel resumed limited strikes hours after the ceasefire agreement, market sentiment has turned to full risk appetite. The Nasdaq hit a new high, and the S&P 500 approached its historical peak. Coinbase (COIN) rose 12% to close at a six-month high of $344.94, mainly due to two regulatory benefits: one is that the United States passed the GENIUS Act to clarify the compliance framework for stablecoins; the other is that Coinbase was approved by the Luxembourg regulator and became the first US-funded exchange to be authorized by MiCA. Against this background, institutions continued to increase their holdings of Bitcoin. The ProCap Fund purchased $386 million in BTC, and the total amount of corporate currency holdings has reached 3.45 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7271-2.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11225-0.16%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000000000029-81.16%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04261-8.24%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004282-1.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Канадский доллар незначительно снизился перед решением Банка Канады по процентной ставке – Scotiabank