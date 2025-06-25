Aurora board approves plans to invest in Bitcoin and other digital assets

By: PANews
2025/06/25 13:31
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003387-3.44%
Aurora
AURORA$0.07262-8.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010692-4.51%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to investing.com, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) announced that its board of directors has approved an investment plan as part of its overall fund management plan, which aims to maintain and increase the value of the company's assets while implementing its strategy of expanding market coverage, deepening partnerships and improving the ecosystem. According to the plan, the company will invest no more than 20% of the company's current cash and cash equivalents balance in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. These investments may include, but are not limited to, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, SUI and other tokens.

It is reported that Aurora was founded in 2011 and is a Chinese customer interaction and marketing technology service provider.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7271-2.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11225-0.16%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000000000029-81.16%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04261-8.24%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004282-1.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Канадский доллар незначительно снизился перед решением Банка Канады по процентной ставке – Scotiabank