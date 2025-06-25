The crypto sector rose for two consecutive days, ETH rose nearly 3%, and BTC exceeded $106,000

By: PANews
2025/06/25 11:00
Биткоин
BTC$117,980.37-1.95%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02694+8.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%
Эфириум
ETH$4,102.23-4.68%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly stable, Iran and Israel have reached a de facto ceasefire, and the crypto market sector has risen for two consecutive days, but the increase has narrowed. Among them, Ethereum (ETH) rose 2.79% in 24 hours, fluctuating in a narrow range around $2,400. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.61%, breaking through $106,000. At the same time, MAG7.ssi rose 0.87%, MEME.ssi rose 1.95%, and DEFI.ssi rose 3.83%.

In terms of other sectors, the DeFi sector rose 3.10% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Jupiter (JUP) and Uniswap (UNI) rose 5.86% and 8.39% respectively; the RWA sector rose 2.67%, Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Keeta (KTA) rose 4.53% and 4.71% respectively; the Meme sector rose 2.64%, among which SPX6900 (SPX) continued to rise, rising another 13.96% in 24 hours, the PayFi sector rose 2.51%, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) rose 4.71%; the Layer2 sector rose 2.20%, and Stacks (STX) rose 8.81%; the Layer1 sector rose 2.05%, and Aptos (APT) rose 12.78%; the CeFi sector rose 1.31%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 4.98%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7271-2.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11225-0.16%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000000000029-81.16%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04261-8.24%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004282-1.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Канадский доллар незначительно снизился перед решением Банка Канады по процентной ставке – Scotiabank