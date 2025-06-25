“The whale with 100% winning rate in three battles against ETH” increased its ETH short position again in the early morning, and the current position is worth 122 million US dollars

By: PANews
2025/06/25 08:27
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale" added another 10,000 ETH short orders at $2,452 after the rebound this morning. He now holds 50,000 ETH short orders, with a position value of $122 million.

He opened a short position of 40,000 ETH on June 11, and made a profit of more than 20 million US dollars when ETH fell to $2,200 two days ago, but he did not close the position. Instead, after ETH rebounded early this morning, he added another 10,000 ETH short position at $2,452.

His current position is: 10x short 50,000 ETH, worth US$122 million, opening price US$2,725, liquidation price US$2,828, and the current floating profit of the position is US$13.71 million.

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

2025/10/10 23:13
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
2025/10/10 23:00
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
2025/10/10 23:04
