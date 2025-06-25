Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

By: PANews
2025/06/25 07:35
Moonveil
MORE$0.02905-15.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01776-16.81%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Mastercard has reached a cooperation with Chainlink, which will allow more than 3 billion cardholders worldwide to complete the on-chain conversion of fiat currency to cryptocurrency directly through credit cards. The solution integrates Zerohash's compliance technology, while Swapper Finance, Shift4 Payments, XSwap and Uniswap protocols will support "intuitive user experience." Chainlink and Mastercard said in a statement that through this cooperation, global cardholders will be able to "purchase crypto assets directly on the chain through secure fiat-to-cryptocurrency conversions," a move aimed at eliminating "barriers that have long prevented mainstream users from entering the on-chain economy."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7271-2.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11225-0.16%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000000000029-81.16%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04261-8.24%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004282-1.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Канадский доллар незначительно снизился перед решением Банка Канады по процентной ставке – Scotiabank