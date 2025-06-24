Coinbase rose more than 9%, while Circle fell more than 6%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt, USDC issuer Circle's stock price fell 6% after Compass Point gave it a neutral rating and a target price of $205. Analysts pointed out that although USDC technology and liquidity have long-term advantages, its market share has dropped from 34% in 2022 to 27% in 2025, and it will face more competitive pressure in the future. Circle's revenue is highly dependent on a high interest rate environment, and if the Fed's policy changes, its revenue may be affected.
U.S. stock quotes show that Coinbase (COIN) has risen by more than 9% and is now trading at around $335 per share.
